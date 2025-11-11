Lomuro: Cabinet sessions resume this week, ending prolonged suspension

11th November 2025

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs - PPU 17th Jan. 2024

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr Martin Elia Lomuro has announced the formal resumption of the Cabinet sessions this Friday, November 14, 2025, ending a prolonged nine-month halt in regular governmental meetings.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the directive also mandates a full attendance induction training for all Ministers ahead of the Cabinet sitting.

According to a directive issued Tuesday, November 11, all Ministers are required to attend a vital induction training session scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The training is set to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the main hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Lomuro stated that the purpose of this urgent induction is explicitly stated as necessary to “reactivate and refresh understanding of governance procedures and Cabinet decision-making processes” for all members.

The Cabinet Minister says this measure is intended to ensure that the Cabinet is fully aligned and operational before the upcoming activities commence.

He pointed out that following the mandatory training, the Cabinet will hold its first official session on Friday, November 14.

 

