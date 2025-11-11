Bor Hospital remains closed as medical staff protest redeployment

Bor Hospital in Jonglei State has remained closed for a fifth consecutive day as medical staff continue to protest redeployment outside the state capital, a hospital official told Eye Radio.

Over 30 medical workers staged a sit-in strike and closed the gates of the only state hospital last Friday after the state Ministry of Health redeployed about 36 staff to health facilities outside Bor town.

Mayen Mayol, one of the protesting staff, said the transfers are being rejected because the new facilities are located in insecure areas and lack proper funding.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Dr. Majok Philip, the hospital medical director, said the striking staff have cut water supply and locked the hospital gates, preventing patients from accessing services.

“The people who have closed the gates are majority unclassified staff. They have cut off water supply, they have closed the gates, no patient is coming in and out. And we are trying to pursue them. Yesterday I called the team leader two times, he didn’t pick. I left him a message, he didn’t reply yet,” he said.

“My office is locked and I don’t know how can we pursue a solution to this problem when the administrator of the hospital is locked out of his office. So, this is what we are trying to negotiate, trying to make them understand that first open the office, come, let’s sit down, let’s talk, and then we can approach your issues from there. But as I speak, the office is closed, the gate is closed,” he added.

Dr. Philip appealed to the striking staff to reopen the hospital and allow patients to receive services, assuring that authorities are working to address grievances through proper channels.

“To the striking team, this is a public facility. We are here to serve the populace and there is no need to deny the people of Jonglei State, especially the people of Bor County services. We need to open the hospital and allow them to access services and then the grievances can be addressed through proper channels. We’re in communication with the state minister of health that brought in the changes and we are also in communication with the other higher authorities,” he said.

Bor State Hospital has not been operating fully since Friday, as the protesting workers continue to block access and lay down their tools.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter