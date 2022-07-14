14th July 2022
Maridi man heartbroken after gunmen murdered his mother

Maridi man heartbroken after gunmen murdered his mother

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial View of Maridi town/Courtesy

A man is heartbroken after unknown gunmen shot and killed his mother in Maridi County of Western Equatoria State Tuesday.

Bereaved John Hawzar said some armed men entered his 45-year-old mother’s room when she and the father were in the middle of sleep.

“They (two gunmen) removed the curtain from the door and entered by force and they killed my mother with one bullet that passed through her heart to the back.”

Hawzar said the assailants had ordered Easter Robert and her husband to come down from their bed before shooting her alone.

“They ordered my mother and my father to sleep down and from there, they killed my mother and ran way”, he said.

The incident occurred last night in the Mokoyo area about 7 miles from Maridi town.

The Maridi Police Commissioner, Major General Stephen Yen confirmed the incident to Eye Radio saying, “it happened the day before yesterday (Tuesday) in Maridi, like 7 miles from the town and it’s a farming area”,

None of the suspects have been arrested. ‘We didn’t arrest them“ said Maj.Gen. Yen

The motive behind the killing is not clear.

14th July 2022

