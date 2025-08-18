Lobong rejects blame on politicians, points to youth, activists for instability

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Governor Louis Lobong and a civil society activist offered different perspectives on the root causes of South Sudan’s problems. The governor responded to the activist’s claim that politicians are the sole cause, suggesting instead that the problems lie with the youth and “foreign hands” within civil society.

Governor Louis Lobong and civil society activist Edmond Yakani made their statements on Monday, August 18, at the conclusion of a nationwide prayer campaign in Torit.

The event marked the 70th anniversary of the Torit Mutiny, which sparked South Sudan’s first civil conflict.

Edmond Yakani described the country’s political class as a “curse” upon the nation.

“I’m asked to speak to the question of stability and unity of the people of South Sudan. All of you here are bearing political titles with the different political parties. The problem is with you. The problem is not with the citizens,” Yakani stated.

” Your appetite for competition for power has created instability. When the time is not right for you to lead, you like to dig a hole for whoever is in the leadership.”

“If this country is cursed, nobody curses this country except politicians. Take this responsibility. We are not joking. We are telling the truth.”

“The country we needed on this day in Torit, a bullet was shot. We didn’t shoot this bullet for you to come to loot our resources, for you to come and take the gun and send us as refugees to camp in Uganda or Kenya or send us to IDP camps.”

“This uniform they are wearing, this uniform is not for political power. This uniform is to protect their interests while the bullet is gone on their teeth. This uniform for terrorising our lives, arresting us, detaining us, closing father’s speech.”

For his part, Governor Louis Lobong of Eastern Equatoria State offered a direct rebuttal. While acknowledging the suffering, he rejected the idea that politicians are the sole cause of the nation’s problems, instead placing blame on the youth and “foreign hands” within civil society.

“Edmond has mentioned the politician to be the cause of the problems. But to me, it is the youth, because it is the youth who are the ones fighting,” the governor stated.

He questioned why young people would engage in violence, stating, “If I tell you, go and fight, and if you know that it is bad, why do you go?”

He further accused what he called “foreign hands inside the civil societies” of instigating conflict and speaking negatively about South Sudan.

“Peace is not the work of leaders alone,” the governor stated, “it is the responsibility of every citizen.” He said that peace begins “in our hearts, in our families, in our communities.”

