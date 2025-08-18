Cardinal Ameyu prays for peace as nation marks 70 years of liberation struggle

Cardinal Archbishop, Dr. Stephen Ameyu, has offered a prayer for peace and non-violence in South Sudan during an event marking 70 years since the country’s liberation struggle began.

Cardinal Ameyu urged South Sudan’s leaders and citizens to embrace peaceful means of resolving conflict — and to learn from those who fought for justice without violence.

“We remember the words of your church, your servant Pope Francis, who teaches us that development is a new name for peace, that war and military preparations are a major enemy of integral development,” Cardinal Ameyu prayed.

While calling for a renewed commitment to non-violence, the Archbishop urged South Sudan to reject armed conflict as a solution and embrace truth and justice.

Quoting the Beatitudes, a list of blessings from the book of Matthew, Dr. Ameyu appealed to both leaders and citizens to be guided by mercy, humility, and peacebuilding — even amid ongoing political and social tensions.

“We pray for renewed commitment to non-violence as the primary means for resolving political and social problems in South Sudan. May the example of those who have fought for justice without violence, using only the weapons of truth and justice, inspire current and future generations,” he concluded.

The Cardinal’s prayer came as South Sudan marks 70 years since the start of its long journey toward liberation — and continues to seek lasting peace.