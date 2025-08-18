18th August 2025

Eight arrested for rape of 10-year-old girl in Lakes State – Police

Author: Nyamuot Puot | Published: 5 hours ago

The South Sudan National Police Service says eight suspects have been arrested in Lakes State over the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson, Major General James Monday Enoka, told Eye Radio that the attack happened on the 13th of August in Luakluak Payam, at around 4 p.m.

He said the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

“On 13th August 2025, as for 4 pm in Luakluak, Yirol West, a 10-year-old girl was attacked and gang raped by 8 suspects, and am happy to say all the suspects are arrested and under police custody, and an investigation is in progress, after the completion of investigation they will be presented in the court of law,” he explained.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment and psychological support.

Major General Monday said the suspects will be taken to court once investigations are complete.

He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to tackling sexual and gender-based violence across the country.

18th August 2025

