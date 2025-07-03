3rd July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Photo: Diogo Jota

A car crash in Spain has tragically claimed the life of Portuguese international Diogo Jota, 28, sending shockwaves through Liverpool and the global football community.

According to local police, the vehicle veered off the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another car, causing the fatal accident. The crash site, located near Zamora, shows burned grass on the verge, indicating the intensity of the incident.

Also killed in the crash was Jota’s brother, Andre Silva. His Portuguese club has issued a heartfelt tribute to both brothers.

The Spanish community where the crash occurred is reportedly in shock, with local journalist Cristina García Casado describing a sombre atmosphere in Zamora.

Jota had just got married last month and left behind his wife and three young children.

He rose to prominence at FC Porto, made a name for himself at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and later became a key figure in Liverpool’s Premier League-winning team. His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief:

Liverpool FC called it an “unimaginable loss” and said they were “devastated”.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted emotionally, saying, “It doesn’t make sense.”

Jürgen Klopp, his former manager, said: “We will miss you so much.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: “Millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, and non-fans, will be shocked.”

Jota’s legacy on and off the field will be remembered as that of a gifted footballer, loving family man, and respected teammate.

Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 2

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful 3

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Published June 28, 2025

Sherikat Gang Rape: What If It Was Your Little Daughter, Sister, or Mother? 4

Sherikat Gang Rape: What If It Was Your Little Daughter, Sister, or Mother?

Published June 27, 2025

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners 5

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Published June 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

New Beginning: How Root of Generations empowers survivors

Published 3 hours ago

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain

Published 3 hours ago

Environmental Ministry, partners launch tree planting to combat climate change

Published 3 hours ago

New law to curb double taxation underway- says SSRA boss

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan launches $58M project for education-deprived communities

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD chief hails Juba’s commitment to peace

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.