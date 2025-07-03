Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain

A car crash in Spain has tragically claimed the life of Portuguese international Diogo Jota, 28, sending shockwaves through Liverpool and the global football community.



According to local police, the vehicle veered off the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another car, causing the fatal accident. The crash site, located near Zamora, shows burned grass on the verge, indicating the intensity of the incident.

Also killed in the crash was Jota’s brother, Andre Silva. His Portuguese club has issued a heartfelt tribute to both brothers.

The Spanish community where the crash occurred is reportedly in shock, with local journalist Cristina García Casado describing a sombre atmosphere in Zamora.

Jota had just got married last month and left behind his wife and three young children.

He rose to prominence at FC Porto, made a name for himself at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and later became a key figure in Liverpool’s Premier League-winning team. His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief:

Liverpool FC called it an “unimaginable loss” and said they were “devastated”.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted emotionally, saying, “It doesn’t make sense.”

Jürgen Klopp, his former manager, said: “We will miss you so much.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: “Millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, and non-fans, will be shocked.”

Jota’s legacy on and off the field will be remembered as that of a gifted footballer, loving family man, and respected teammate.

