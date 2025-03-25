25th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Land committee directs CES to demarcate and allocate plots in 13 areas in Juba

Land committee directs CES to demarcate and allocate plots in 13 areas in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

A village in the outskirts of Juba. (Photo: File/Courtesy).

The National Land Committee has instructed Central Equatoria State’s land ministry to commence the demarcation and allocation of plots in thirteen areas of the national capital, Juba to their rightful owners.

The areas include Durupi, Mere Lotor, Korok West, Muluburr, Gudele West, Lokwilili, Lokarakak, Kapuri Hai Salam, Amadi and Kabu. Others are Amadi West, Liberty, Lokwilili extension and Kapuri.

The move comes amid increasing concerns over land grabbing and irregular allocations, prompting authorities to enforce structured land management practices.

David Morbe, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Lands, Housing, and Public Utilities confirmed receiving the instruction to kick-start the exercise.

According to him, the directive aims to address land disputes and ensure proper land management within the capital.

“This is part of the committee’s work and aims to reduce land problems,” Morbe said following a National Land a high-level meeting in Juba on Monday.

“The areas included in our plan, and which we will introduce and showing to citizens in their localities, are the areas of Durupi, Mere Lotor, Korok West, Muluburr, Gudele West, Lokwilili, Lokarakak, Kapuri Hai Salam, Amadi and Kabu, Amadi West, Liberty, Lokwilili extension and Kapuri.”

Korok West, situated South West of Juba, was allotted to over 4,000 households whose shelters were demolished from different parts of the city in 2012.

Early this year, a local land committee west of the national capital, Juba appealed to Central Equatoria State authorities to rescue them from powerful individuals who grabbed 4000 plots.

According to the land body, the grabbers set up a new committee and prevented individuals with legal land tittles from constructing houses in the area.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 1

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 2

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 3

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance 4

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published March 19, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 5

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published 7 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published 33 mins ago

Ministry of Health records 7 mpox cases

Published 2 hours ago

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan civil servants get paid two-month salaries

Published 2 hours ago

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published 4 hours ago

Detained Lakes deputy governor to be tried in court over ‘inciting’ remarks: govt

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.