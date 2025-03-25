Land committee directs CES to demarcate and allocate plots in 13 areas in Juba

The National Land Committee has instructed Central Equatoria State’s land ministry to commence the demarcation and allocation of plots in thirteen areas of the national capital, Juba to their rightful owners.

The areas include Durupi, Mere Lotor, Korok West, Muluburr, Gudele West, Lokwilili, Lokarakak, Kapuri Hai Salam, Amadi and Kabu. Others are Amadi West, Liberty, Lokwilili extension and Kapuri.

The move comes amid increasing concerns over land grabbing and irregular allocations, prompting authorities to enforce structured land management practices.

David Morbe, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Lands, Housing, and Public Utilities confirmed receiving the instruction to kick-start the exercise.

According to him, the directive aims to address land disputes and ensure proper land management within the capital.

“This is part of the committee’s work and aims to reduce land problems,” Morbe said following a National Land a high-level meeting in Juba on Monday.

“The areas included in our plan, and which we will introduce and showing to citizens in their localities, are the areas of Durupi, Mere Lotor, Korok West, Muluburr, Gudele West, Lokwilili, Lokarakak, Kapuri Hai Salam, Amadi and Kabu, Amadi West, Liberty, Lokwilili extension and Kapuri.”

Korok West, situated South West of Juba, was allotted to over 4,000 households whose shelters were demolished from different parts of the city in 2012.

Early this year, a local land committee west of the national capital, Juba appealed to Central Equatoria State authorities to rescue them from powerful individuals who grabbed 4000 plots.

According to the land body, the grabbers set up a new committee and prevented individuals with legal land tittles from constructing houses in the area.

