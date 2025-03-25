Activist tells Kiir, Machar South Sudan ‘cannot afford another war’

A civil society activist has told President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar that South Sudan cannot afford another civil war, urging the country’s leadership to choose political dialogue to resolve differences.

Ter Manyang, Executive Director of Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), said Kiir and Machar should think twice about resorting to military confrontations, and instead address the current tensions through direct meetings.

“As a human rights activist, I urge President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to choose dialogue and engage in face-to-face discussions rather than resorting to military solutions,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note shared with Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Manyang further said: “The relative peace we currently have in the country is better than nothing. South Sudan cannot afford to go back to full-scale war.”

The activist said top leaders have a direct responsibility to foster peace, adding that it is time for South Sudanese leaders to prioritize national interests over their personal gains.

He called upon the international community, the African Union, UNMISS, and other partners to intervene in the current situation.

