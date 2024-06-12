12th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Humanitarian | News | States   |   Lakes, Warrap authorities embark on looming floods sensitization

Lakes, Warrap authorities embark on looming floods sensitization

Authors: Ayen Makur | Alual | Published: 4 hours ago

Past floods in Warrap State|Courtesy Photo

Authorities in Warrap and Lakes states have started disseminating information on floods preparedness to the local populations.

The flood early warning messages aims to safeguard the locals and their properties.

In Lakes, the sensitization is targeting three flood-prone counties – Rumbek North, Rumbek East and Yirol West, while encouraging areas unlikely to be affected to venture into farming to avert food insecurity.

“We have started to sensitizing our people that the floods are going to be heavy. The good news is that Lakes state is majorly a high land.

“So it is (only) going affect about three counties; Rumbek North, Rumbek East and Yirol West in terms of floods. We are sensitizing these areas so that they are prepared, ” said Paul Cabiet.

The state information Minister said the government is also considering stocking subsidized food for the citizens a head of the expected catastrophic flooding.

“The rains are coming and of course our people deserve food,” adding that, “The government is  thinking of getting subsidized food items to our civil population that may be possibly affected by floods.”

Meanwhile, in Warrap State, the local government has formed a committee to map out flood-prone areas, and put appropriate measures including erecting dykes in response to the looming floods.

“His Excellence the governor of Warrap state formed a flood management committee on date 6th this month whereby am heading the committee comprised of the state ministers of agriculture,animal resources and other members including the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC),” said William Wol the state minister of information.

The committee is tasked to lay down policies that will guide the state government and partners in responding to the looming floods.

“Our main task is to mitigate and make awareness to our civil population and also coordinate with our partners to make sure that the upcoming flooding is managed across the state.”

These include emergency response kits such as civilian evacuation, health awareness campaigns and relief assistance

“We also have some requests from partners especially emergency response kits such as the flood control plans like construction of dyers, if possible, civilian resettlement,  relief assistance and health awareness.”

IGAD Climate Centre and hydrometric stations in the country showed increased water level in Lake Victoria.

It also projected that a catastrophic flooding will affect unity, upper Nile, Lakes and Warrap between October and November, 2024.

According to IGAD, floods and heatwaves between June and September will cause mass displacement, disease outbreaks, destruction of livelihoods, shortage of water and conflicts.

 

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census 1

South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking 2

South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking

Published Thursday, June 6, 2024

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects 3

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

NilePet to build 16-million-litre oil depot in Nesitu 4

NilePet to build 16-million-litre oil depot in Nesitu

Published Thursday, June 6, 2024

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby 5

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lawmakers push for audit reports before new budget

Published 58 mins ago

Govt, partners commit to fighting HIV, Tuberculosis & Malaria

Published 2 hours ago

Lakes, Warrap authorities embark on looming floods sensitization

Published 4 hours ago

Egypt, South Sudan to strengthen trade ties

Published 5 hours ago

NBGs police official refutes gun-smuggling allegations

Published 5 hours ago

Al Sabah Hospital receives 10 malnourished children daily, says Doctor

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!