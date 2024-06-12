Lakes, Warrap authorities embark on looming floods sensitization

Authorities in Warrap and Lakes states have started disseminating information on floods preparedness to the local populations.

The flood early warning messages aims to safeguard the locals and their properties.

In Lakes, the sensitization is targeting three flood-prone counties – Rumbek North, Rumbek East and Yirol West, while encouraging areas unlikely to be affected to venture into farming to avert food insecurity.

“We have started to sensitizing our people that the floods are going to be heavy. The good news is that Lakes state is majorly a high land.

“So it is (only) going affect about three counties; Rumbek North, Rumbek East and Yirol West in terms of floods. We are sensitizing these areas so that they are prepared, ” said Paul Cabiet.

The state information Minister said the government is also considering stocking subsidized food for the citizens a head of the expected catastrophic flooding.

“The rains are coming and of course our people deserve food,” adding that, “The government is thinking of getting subsidized food items to our civil population that may be possibly affected by floods.”

Meanwhile, in Warrap State, the local government has formed a committee to map out flood-prone areas, and put appropriate measures including erecting dykes in response to the looming floods.

“His Excellence the governor of Warrap state formed a flood management committee on date 6th this month whereby am heading the committee comprised of the state ministers of agriculture,animal resources and other members including the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC),” said William Wol the state minister of information.

The committee is tasked to lay down policies that will guide the state government and partners in responding to the looming floods.

“Our main task is to mitigate and make awareness to our civil population and also coordinate with our partners to make sure that the upcoming flooding is managed across the state.”

These include emergency response kits such as civilian evacuation, health awareness campaigns and relief assistance

“We also have some requests from partners especially emergency response kits such as the flood control plans like construction of dyers, if possible, civilian resettlement, relief assistance and health awareness.”

IGAD Climate Centre and hydrometric stations in the country showed increased water level in Lake Victoria.

It also projected that a catastrophic flooding will affect unity, upper Nile, Lakes and Warrap between October and November, 2024.

According to IGAD, floods and heatwaves between June and September will cause mass displacement, disease outbreaks, destruction of livelihoods, shortage of water and conflicts.

