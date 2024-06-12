Egypt, South Sudan to strengthen trade ties

The governments of Egypt and South Sudan on Tuesday discussed the formation of a joint trade committee amid the economic downturn in South Sudan.

This came during a meeting on Tuesday between the Minister of Trade and Industry William Anyuon Kuol and the Egyptian Ambassador to South Sudan Moataz Mustafa.

The two officials, according to the office of the Trade and Industry Ministry, discussed opportunities for industrial collaboration between Egypt and South Sudan, including the establishment of a trade committee and a permanent exhibition centre in the country.

In the meeting, Ambassador Moataz shared plans for a permanent exhibition of Egyptian products in South Sudan and Egypt’s desire to contribute to the establishment of a joint trade committee.

On his part, Minister William Anyuon agreed to the proposals and encouraged the implementation of the exhibition plans and the establishment of a commercial committee between the two governments.

Anyuon reportedly expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the meeting and acknowledged the Egyptian government’s willingness to strengthen trade relations with the Republic of South Sudan.

Anyuon described the meeting as a positive step towards enhancing economic cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry’s 1st Undersecretary, Kuol Daniel Ayuol took part in the meeting.

South Sudan’s government is seeking avenues to cushion the economic meltdown coupled that together with climate change has seen millions going hungry with 1.6 million children malnourished.

