Govt, partners commit to fighting HIV, Tuberculosis & Malaria

South Sudan’s government, global partners and Gavi alliance have signed a commitment declaration to fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the country.

The frame work struck on Wednesday, 12/06/2024, seeks to strengthening immunization and health system to fight the three diseases in the country.

Acting Health Minister Awut Deng Achuil signed the framework on behalf of the Government.

The head of Global Fund Delegation Dr. Harley Feldbaum and Gavi alliance’s Amy LaTrielle inked the document on behalf of the partners.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, Vice President who is in charge of the Service Cluster expressed gratitude to the partners for what he terms as unwavering health care support to people of South Sudan.

“Global Fund has played a role in supporting health care in South Sudan, providing essential resources and expertise to strengthen our health care system. The Global Fund has made a tangible different in the lives of our people.

“On behalf of the country, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the global fund for their unwavering support and their dedication to improving health care in South Sudan, ” said VP Hussein Abdelbagi Akol.

Acting Health Minister Awut Deng said the signing of the declaration demonstrates the country readiness to fight HIV, TB and Malaria.

“The decision … in signing this declaration of commitment demonstrates that we are ready to fight HIV, TB and Malaria.

She expressed optimism that the framework will strengthen the health service delivery in the country.

“It is a decision that will promote a healthy society in South Sudan, am equally happy that this coordinated approach will strengthen our partnership and better our service delivery of health in our country.”

For her part, the Chairperson of the South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission Dr. Esterina Novello emphasized the need for the government to prioritize the health of the people and invest in the sector.

“We need to prioritize the health of our people, the health of our people is the economy growth of the country without healthy people the country will never develop. We need investment in health sector.

“For us to change the health system in this country we need a collective effort of all of us, the government and partners here. We are happy today that we are going to sign this framework to guide us and account us for what we have agreed to do,” said Novello.



South Sudan’s health budget in the fiscal year 2023-2024 accounts for 2.1 percent of the country’s budget ceiling.

While expressing commitment to assisting the government, the head of Gavi alliance, Amy LaTrielle calld on the government increase the budget.

“South Sudan domestic financing is currently fall at 2% which is out of the total budget. We plea to the government of South Sudan to prioritize the health of its population, we know this can be done.”

Dr. Harley Feldbaum, the head of Global Fund Delegation echoes similar call and encouraged the government to increase the health budget to meet the 10 percent threshold of the Abuja declaration.

“We have had very productive engagements at the highest levels with the ministry of finance and other parts of the government about increasing South Sudan domestic commitment for health from the current low level to at least 10% aiming to meet the Abuja declaration to at least 15% of resources for health in due course.

“We encourage the government of South Sudan to direct this co financing to the health system investments,” added Feldbaum.



Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lakes, Warrap authorities embark on looming floods sensitization Previous Post