Lakes government commissions Netherlands-built milk facility

Lakes State government has commissioned a milk handling facility constructed by the Kingdom of Netherlands to benefit between 1,000 and 8,000 small-scale milk sellers.

The facility, situated in a strategic location adjacent to the main road and close to the Municipal Council and the SPLM office in Rumbek town, will be easily accessible.

Welcoming the donation, Lakes State Minister of Agriculture commended the development partners but added that the facility still needs a refrigerator, water point, and a fence to safeguard the facility.

Poth Majak added that the project will be well managed for the benefit of the local population.

“As the government, we are happy for the facility. We have to appreciate the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands for the support to our implementing partner AVSI managed to construct the facility,” he said.

“Our people are number one priority and we must make sure that the development that come to our people must first embraced by the government and we have to show commitment as the government, this is why the land is allocated freely.”

For his part, Amb. Vuren Arend Van, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands said the facility symbolizes a collective step in addressing the challenges faced by women in trying to sell their milk.

Amb. Arend will address exposure to sunlight and ensure the milk is safe for consumption.

“This facility is more than a structure, it is hopefully the beginning of progress and hope, it symbolizes a collective step in addressing the challenges faced here by women particular those from Cueibet and Wulu,” he said.

“I understood before they have to walk a long distance and then be staying outside in the hot sun for selling their milk. Now it is a designated spot for selling their milk and the quality of their milk will also be better as it is not out in the sun and milk quality can be tested.”

Meanwhile, Hellena Apen Mabil, a milk seller in Rumbek, expressed her joy for the support provided by the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the people of Lakes State.

She also added her voice to the call on the government and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to equip the facility with water to enable them to wash their utensils.

