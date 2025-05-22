Lakes State declares Mpox outbreak at Rumbek prisons

The Ministry of Health in Lakes State has confirmed that 57 inmates at Rumbek Main Prison and Rumbek East County Prison have tested positive for mpox.

Dr. Maker Malok Chieny, the Director General at Lakes Health Ministry, said the authorities had suspected the inmates were suffering from measles, but after eight samples were sent to Juba for analysis, two returned positive.

He said the test results imply that those inmates with similar symptoms are positive for the virus.

“We have officially declared an outbreak of mpox in Lakes State. Mpox is a virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person,” Dr. Malok continued.

“All the inmates who are suspected of having mpox have been diagnosed with the virus.”

ADr. Malok reported nine cases at Rumbek East Prison and 48 cases at Rumbek Central Prison, bringing the total to 57 confirmed cases.

Mpox is highly contagious and can cause severe discomfort due to high fever, swollen lymph nodes, painful skin lesions, and intense pain, making it difficult for those infected to carry out normal activities.

According to Dr. Malok, affected individuals can suffer for more than 10 days, unable to engage in their usual daily activities.

The health official said the state Ministry of Health has recommended several preventive measures and is collaborating with partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and CUAAM.

“We have distributed soap and sanitizers to inmates to help prevent the spread of the disease. Additionally, we have provided paracetamol to alleviate pain and fever in those suffering from severe symptoms,” he said.

As part of isolation efforts, WHO and the national Ministry of Health have set up a special tent within Rumbek Central Prison to isolate inmates with mpox.

“We are doing everything we can to control the outbreak and protect the health of both inmates and the wider community,” Dr. Malok concluded.

When contacted, James Hoth Mai, the Minister of Labor, who is also the acting National Minister of Health who and Minister confirmed the outbreak. However, the cases have been there since early May.

