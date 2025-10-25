UN marks 80 years, calls for continued support to South Sudan’s peace and stability

The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Anita Kiki, says the UN remains committed to supporting South Sudan’s journey toward lasting peace and stability.

Speaking during the United Nations Day commemoration in Juba, Kiki said this year’s event is marked under the global theme “Building Our Future Together.”

She noted that the UN is celebrating 80 years since its founding, following the devastation of the Second World War.

Kiki highlighted the progress South Sudan has made through the partnership between the United Nations, the government, and the people. She said adult literacy has improved from 27 percent in 2008 to just over 34 percent in 2022, while maternal deaths have fallen from about 2,000 in 2006 to around 1,200 per 100,000 live births in 2023.

Kiki added that several roads and bridges have been constructed, new institutions established, and women’s representation in parliament has risen to 32 percent, up from 26 percent in 2013.

However, the UN official noted that insecurity and conflict continue to hinder the country’s progress. She said renewed clashes and economic shocks have worsened displacement, with more than 320,000 people newly displaced this year alone.

Currently, Ms. Kiki said an estimated 9.3 million people across South Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance, while more than 1.2 million people have crossed into the country since the outbreak of the Sudan conflict.

Ms. Kiki reaffirmed the UN’s long-standing partnership with South Sudan, recalling its support since the Operation Lifeline Sudan, the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, the 2011 referendum, and the Revitalized Peace Agreement of 2018.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Analyst says operating without parliament-approved budget undermines public trust Previous Post