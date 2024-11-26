26th November 2024
SSRA commissioner-general intent on implementing budget’s tax bill

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 3 hours ago

Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner-General of South Sudan Revenue Authority - Courtesy

The Commissioner-General of South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) said the agency is committed to implementing the Finance Bill 2024-2025 which increases taxes and levies across various sectors, while emphasizing a fair tax system.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir assented to the Financial and Appropriation Acts, therefore actualizing the 4.2 trillion South Sudan pound fiscal year budget.

Speaking on the same day, SSRA boss Simon Akuei said the finance bill will raise revenue and enable the government to meet its expenditures and pay salaries on time.

Mr. Akuei said the revenue agency is determined to implement the budget bills now signed into law by the president.

“Looking ahead, I would like to highlight the new financial bill that is made by our partners, the Minister of Finance and Planning,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the moment it is assented to, and built to law. It is our sheer responsibility to be able to implement public revenue so that at least our government can pay its salary.”

Mr. Akuei further acknowledged the contribution of tax payers in nation building and suggested the need to safeguard their welfare to ensure a fair taxation system in the country.

He said once a reasonable taxation system is in place, it will ensure growth in revenue collection and timely compliance on tax payment.

“Their contributions as tax collectors are important for the growth and stability of our nation and it is our duty to manage and facilitate a fair and equitable tax system. We need to establish connections with them as it is vital for timely compliance, improving our revenue collections.”

“We have to offer assistance to our taxpayers. I appreciate that zeal of these people that pay tax to push our private sector. But we also have to take care of the payer. The person who pays this money to you and you pass it to the government is also very important.”

 

 

