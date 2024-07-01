Kiir swears in trade minister Moum, NBGs governor Uber

The newly appointed national Minister of Trade and Industry and Northern Bahr el Ghazal governor were on Monday, July 1st sworn -in.

Trade and Industry Minister, Joseph Moum Majak and Governor Simon Uber Ajongo Mawut were appointed a week a go in a Republic Decree read on the state-run TV, SSBC.

They replaced ex- Minister William Anyuon, and Governor Tong Aken Ngor respectively.

Tong Aken Ngor had served as governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state since 2020, while William Anyuon was only eight months in office

In his remark following the officials’ swearing -in, President Salva Kiir Mayardit has reportedly urged the new appointees to work towards empowering the local traders.

According to the press unit, Kiir emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal ones.

Minister Moum vowed to put in place measures aimed at addressing the underlining trigger of the spiraling inflation to bring about economic stability.

Meanwhile, Governor Uber pledged to unite the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

