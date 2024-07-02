2nd July 2024
‘We must work hard for peace,’ says Angelina

Author: Stephen Omiri | Published: 3 hours ago

Hon. Angelina Teny, the Minister of Interior during the annual women's conference on Peace and Security in Juba, on October 25. - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio

The Minister of Interior has urged the need to safeguard the peace for the citizens to enjoy developmental and social dividends that come with stability in a country.

Speaking at the wedding in Juba over the weekend, Minister Angelina Teny said she was impressed with a huge turnout at the event -something she attributed to the relative peace in the country.

She said every society needs peace to foster economic empowerment among its citizens.

Minister Angelina said that when a country has peace, individuals prosper, a country develops and its population grows.

She added that peace is key to the active participation of the citizens in the development of their country.

“Imagine the situation if this wedding had taken place in Juba before 2018, during a period of unrest. I’m sure that a quarter of the population would not have attended, but see the dividends of peace. When people are in peace a lot of things will change,” Angelina said.

She urges the citizens to work towards maintaining and enhancing peace.

“People need to feed themselves, so the town develops, and people reconcile, then will start doing development,” Angelina said.

“The message that I want on a pass is we must embark on peace, we must work hard for peace, any society needs peace so they develop and their lives will change,” he said.

Mr Angelina Teny stressed that with peace, the country will be able to address its challenges including the negative impact of the flash flooding, especially in Upper Nile state.

