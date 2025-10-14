Kiir swears in new officials, orders unity and development focus

The appointed leaders include the Minister of East African Community Affairs, Pieng Deng Kuol, Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Denay Jock Chagor, Minister of Transport, Rizik Zachariah Hassan and the Deputy Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, James Koang Chuol, Governor of Upper Nile State, Jacob Dollar Ruot.
During the ceremony, President Kiir emphasized that the appointments are a call to duty and a commitment to the well-being of the people.
He urged the new leadership to cooperate as a united government to strengthen the national army, promote peace, and reconciliation among all communities.
The Head of State was categorical about prioritizing national interests, stressing the importance of placing the country’s needs over any personal gain.
In a related development, the President also oversaw the swearing-in of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, Samuel Yanga Mikaya, and Non-Executive Directors of the Bank of South Sudan, whose terms were extended for two years.
The President specifically appealed to the Civil Aviation Authority leadership to promote digital connectivity and modernize aviation services to conform to international standards.
Speaking after the ceremony, SPLM Third Deputy Chairman, Simon Kun Puoch, urged the officials to diligently fulfil their constitutional obligations.
Minister of East African Community Affairs, Pieng Deng Kuol, assured the public of his commitment to serve them, with all officials pledging to foster law and regulations to ensure proper government function.