Police arrest 17 Eritreans at border, exposes human trafficking network

Director General of Immigration, Major General Elia Kosta, stated the group was apprehended in two separate incidents in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, near the border with Sudan.
According to Maj. Gen. Kosta, the first group of 14 Eritreans (13 male, 1 female) was intercepted on October 10th in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal.
A subsequent arrest netted three more individuals (2 male, 1 female) near College, all moving without any legal documentation. The total group of 15 males and 2 females was transferred to the Immigration headquarters in Juba for investigation.
“We have opened a case against them according to the Immigration Act because they are moving without any documents,” Maj. Gen. Kosta stated.
He described the activity as part of a larger, organized network. “We know that it is human trafficking… they are crossing South Sudan to Sudan, then from Sudan to Libya, then from there to Europe.”
Maj. Gen. Kosta emphasized that this is not an isolated incident, noting that the department has previously arrested over 30 Eritreans in similar circumstances who were later deported.
He highlighted that the current arrested individuals are primarily youth, aged 17 to 20, including an underage female.
The Director General praised the border security forces for their work and promised that all suspects would be taken to court to face legal action.
He also urged South Sudanese citizens to cooperate with security agencies in preventing illegal border movements, warning that such activities could expose the country to serious security and humanitarian challenges.
Maj. Gen. Kosta called for regional cooperation, urging the embassies of Eritrea, Somalia, and Ethiopia in Juba to work closely with South Sudanese authorities to help curb illegal migration. The Eritrean Embassy in Juba will be formally notified of the arrests.
The Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to border security, stating that anyone entering South Sudan must adhere to legal procedures and possess valid travel documents.