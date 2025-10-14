Madagascar army seizes power, ousts President

According to a BBC report, the development follows weeks of sustained protests against Rajoelina’s administration and comes just hours after lawmakers in the national assembly voted to impeach the president.

Rajoelina, however, has swiftly rejected the impeachment vote, declaring it “null and void.” His current whereabouts remain unclear; on Monday evening, he broadcast a live address to the nation on Facebook, stating he was speaking from a “safe place.”

Amid the confusion, a senior army general stated that the security forces are working collaboratively to maintain order throughout the island nation.

The military unit’s power grab marks a severe escalation in the political crisis that has gripped Madagascar.

