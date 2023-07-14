14th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Kiir returns from regional summit in Cairo

Kiir returns from regional summit in Cairo

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Visibly smiling President Kiir and his first deputy Dr. Riek Machar shake hands at Juba International Airport after the president alighted from a plane. Friday, July 14, 2023. | Photo: Office of the President/Facebook

President Salva Kiir returned from Egypt Friday where he attended the Summit of Sudan’s neighbors to deliberate on ways to resolve the three-month-long conflict.

Speaking to reporters, Presidential Affairs Minister Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, who accompanied the president, said the Summit “agreed to work to resolve the crisis in Sudan”.

On Thursday, Kiir presented five-point recommendations, crucial in addressing the conflict, during the meeting of presidents and prime ministers of six countries bordering Sudan.

According to his office, President Kiir and his Egyptian counterpart President El Sisi have been in close contact exchanging views to address the conflict in Sudan.

The Office of the President also revealed that foreign ministers of the neighboring countries will also meet in Chad in the coming days to discuss the way forward and follow up on the resolutions of the Cairo Summit.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 1

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 2

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 3

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published 24 hours ago

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 4

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba 5

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National NGO launches paralegal training at Juba prison

Published 8 mins ago

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published 54 mins ago

Kiir returns from regional summit in Cairo

Published 2 hours ago

Man arrested over dowry-related attempted murder on son-in-law

Published 3 hours ago

Disappointment on Ukraine front line over NATO meeting

Published 3 hours ago

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!