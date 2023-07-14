Kiir returns from regional summit in Cairo

President Salva Kiir returned from Egypt Friday where he attended the Summit of Sudan’s neighbors to deliberate on ways to resolve the three-month-long conflict.

Speaking to reporters, Presidential Affairs Minister Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, who accompanied the president, said the Summit “agreed to work to resolve the crisis in Sudan”.

On Thursday, Kiir presented five-point recommendations, crucial in addressing the conflict, during the meeting of presidents and prime ministers of six countries bordering Sudan.

According to his office, President Kiir and his Egyptian counterpart President El Sisi have been in close contact exchanging views to address the conflict in Sudan.

The Office of the President also revealed that foreign ministers of the neighboring countries will also meet in Chad in the coming days to discuss the way forward and follow up on the resolutions of the Cairo Summit.