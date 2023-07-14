Man arrested over dowry-related attempted murder on son-in-law

Police in Jonglei state have arrested a man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage at a market in Bor town wounding seven people including his son-in-law.

The state police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa said the incident happened on Thursday at 4 PM in Marol Market.

General Costa says the suspect, Chol Mabior was intending to harm his son-in-law, who reportedly failed to pay dowry despite living with his daughter for some time.

Mabior believed to be in his fiftieth, is said to have stormed the shop of his daughter’s husband and demanded that he pays his dues.

He then opened fire and shot seven people including the son-in-law in question.

“At around 4 pm in Bor market, suspect Chol Mabior opened fire on some people in the market and wounded seven of them,” he told Eye Radio.

“The reason for the shooting is, one of the victims is the husband of his daughter so the agreement between them about the dowry.”

“He didn’t pay the dowry and that is why he came, found him in the market, and opened fire against him and the others who were around him.”

General Costa said three of the wounded are in critical condition and have been transferred to Juba for medication, while the rest have been admitted to Bor Civil Hospital.

General Costa said the suspect has already separated his daughter from the son-in-law with whom she has two children.

