Kiir reconstitutes peace committee, appoints 31 members

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday reconstituted the High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on the Implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, appointing 31 members from various political parties and stakeholders.

It remains unclear whether this new committee will replace the National Transitional Committee (NTC), which has been overseeing the same peace implementation process.

Appointed members:

1.Kuol Manyang Juuk, SPLM – Chairperson

2. Lasuba Ludoru Wongo, SPLM-IO – Deputy Chairperson

3. Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, National Agenda – Secretary General

4. Michael Makuel Lueth, SPLM – Member

5. Simon Kun Puoch, SPLM – Member

6. Bol Makueng Yol, SPLM – Member

7. Abuk Jervas Makuac, SPLM – Member

8. Joseph Geng Akec, SPLM – Member

9. John Oryem Ernest, SPLM – Member

10. Dr. Nadia Arop Dudi, SPLM – Member

11. Dr. Santino Ayuel Longar, SPLM – Member

12. Taban Luka Guya, National Agenda – Member

13. Joseph Malek Arop, National Agenda – Member

14. Agnes Poni Lukudu, National Agenda – Member

15. Dhoruai Mabor Teny, National Agenda – Member

16. Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, Democratic Change – Member

17. Suhile Deng Adam, Democratic Change – Member

18. Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin , SSOA – Member

19. Julius Tabuley Daniel, SSOA – Member

20. Michael Ayuen Johnson, SSOA – Member

21. Agok Makur Kur , SPLM-IO – Member

22. Sarah Cleto Rial , SPLM-IO – Member

23. Yar Telar Ring Deng , SPLM-IO – Member

24. John Barayona Furula, SPLM-IO – Member

25. Bol Jock Jek, SPLM-IO – Member

26. Isaiah Hakim Garang, FDs – Member

27. Albino Akol Atak, OPP – Member

28. Richard Omwong Valent, OPP – Member

29. Majok Mading Dier, OPP – Member

30. Mayen Jeremiah Turic, OPP – Member

31. William Lochi, Deputy Secretary General of Government – Secretariat

The committee’s mandate includes:

Oversight of Peace Deal Implementation: Ensure the effective implementation of all chapters of the R-ARCSS except Chapter Two (transitional security arrangements). Coordination for Elections: Work closely with the Electoral Commission, RJMEC, and political parties to address disagreements and ensure timely elections by December 2026. Stakeholder Engagement: Engage with parties to the agreement, including regional and international partners and governments. Resource Mobilization: Collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and international partners to secure funding for implementation activities. Other Assigned Tasks: Carry out any other responsibilities assigned by the Presidency.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Chief Justice outlines reform agenda to strengthen Judiciary Previous Post