Kiir reaffirms promise to ensure South Sudan ‘never returns to war’

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to restoring peace in a meeting with the Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan Dr. Justin Badi Arama on Wednesday, according to the Presidential Press Unit.

During the meeting, Dr. Justin Badi Arama, called on both the government and Opposition forces to embrace peace for the greater good of the nation.

The cleric said the church will keep engaging all parties,to prioritize peace and support effort to achieve a sustainable peace for long-term stability of the country.

He also reportedly appealed to the people carrying arms to denounce conflict and urged them to embrace dialogue, in a bid to prevent the nation from plunging into further conflict.

The meeting was accompanied with prayers for peace, calmness and co-existence as the South Sudanese unite to rebuild the nation.

The campaign by the religious leaders aim to regain trust between Kiir and Machar and encourage the two leaders to dialogue in order to award the country from reverting to war.

The religious leader alongside Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Mulla meton Tuesday with Vice President and Chairperson of Economic Cluster in his office where they made similar call for dialogue to resolve the political tension.