26th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir reaffirms promise to ensure South Sudan ‘never returns to war’

Kiir reaffirms promise to ensure South Sudan ‘never returns to war’

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and Cardinal Stephen Ameyu during the meeting at state house in J1 on Tuesday, March 26, 2025 | Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to restoring peace in a meeting with the Archbishop  and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan Dr. Justin Badi Arama on Wednesday, according to the Presidential Press Unit.

During the meeting, Dr. Justin Badi Arama, called on both the government and Opposition forces to embrace peace for the greater good of the nation.

The cleric said the church will keep engaging all parties,to prioritize peace and support effort to achieve a sustainable peace for long-term stability of the country.

He also reportedly appealed to the people carrying arms to denounce conflict and urged them to embrace dialogue, in a bid to prevent the nation from plunging into further conflict.

The meeting was accompanied with prayers for peace, calmness and co-existence as the South Sudanese unite to rebuild the nation.

The campaign by the religious leaders aim to regain trust between Kiir and Machar and encourage the two leaders to dialogue in order to award the country from reverting to war.

The religious leader alongside Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Mulla meton Tuesday with Vice President and Chairperson of Economic Cluster in his office where they made similar call for dialogue to resolve the political tension.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 4

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 5

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police: Calm restored in Rajaf and Rambur after clashes, no casualties reported

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir reaffirms promise to ensure South Sudan ‘never returns to war’

Published 8 hours ago

VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Gen. Koang upbeat about restoring peace in Upper Nile State

Published 9 hours ago

Vice President Bol Mel meets church leaders to discuss peace in S. Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Kenya’s Ruto briefs top U.S. official Rubio on South Sudan unrest

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.