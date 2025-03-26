Police: Calm restored in Rajaf and Rambur after clashes, no casualties reported

The police have confirmed that calm has returned to Rajaf and Rambur police training Centers following Wednesday’s clashes between unified forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO), with no casualties reported.



Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, March 26, Major Lith Wilson explained that tensions between the unified forces stationed at the Rajaf and Rambur Police Training Centers escalated following the Nasir incident.

She clarified that the forces at these two locations in Juba included both national police from the government and SPLA-IO forces.

The deputy police spokesperson added that the division among the forces led to a breakdown in order, with the situation intensifying around 6 pm when the forces began shooting randomly into the air at the Rajaf Training Center.

“The incidents in Nasir County have led to tensions among the unified forces stationed at the Rajaf training center and Rambur,” the deputy police spokesperson said.

“The forces were not on good terms with each other, so they divided themselves. At around 6 pm, they started shooting randomly in the air at the Rajaf Training Center. After that, half of them went to the UNMISS camp, while others dispersed into nearby areas.”

Maj. Lith Wilson disclosed that following the clashes, SPLA-IO forces abandoned their positions in Rajaf and Rambur, seeking refuge in the UNMISS camp and surrounding areas in Juba.

The clashes have raised concerns among residents and authorities alike, with fears of further escalation. However, in a positive update, the spokesperson confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the incident.

“The IGP visited the area today to assess the situation,” she said. “We want to assure the public that no casualties have been recorded, and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

For his part, SPLA-IO spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel issued a statement claiming that SSPDF forces attacked their positions around 3:00 PM, targeting the Rambur Training Center in Juba, which subsequently led to its closure.

“At approximately 1500 hours, the SSPDF launched an attack on the Rambur Training Center in Juba, forcing its closure,” Col. Lam said.

He further stated, “This same act of violence occurred again this morning around 0400 hours, when SSPDF forces also attacked the Rajaf Training Center.”

SSPDF spokesperson Gen. Lul Ruai Koang has not yet responded to this development.