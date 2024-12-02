Kiir: Oil export faces ‘double crises’ over Sudan war, Petronas withdrawal

President Salva Kiir told the 8th Governors Forum that the country is still in economic distress due to disruption in oil export, but added that he is “fully engaging” with the Sudanese government to resume oil production.



Civil servants and armed forces in the country have not been paid for the last one year – in what has been blamed on the economic turbulence caused by the rapture of an oil pipeline pumping South Sudan’s precious crude to the Red Sea port.

The demand for clarification on the delayed payment of accumulated salaries and arrears which Lakes Governor Rin Tueny Mabor termed a “salary disaster” was one of the dominant issues discussed by the forum.

Addressing the closing ceremony, President Kiir told delegates he has heard them, while pointing out that the national economy is distressed.

Kiir said the oil export is facing a double crises due to void left by the withdrawal of Malaysian oil firm Petronas and the impact of Sudan war on the country’s major revenue source.

The Head of State said he is fully engaging with the Head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on ways to ensure full and unhindered resumption of oil production and export.

The President revealed that Gen. Burhan was supposed to visit Juba on Monday to discuss the situation, but had to adjourn his trip because of the concluding forum.

“The national government has heard you and you have also had challenges in phases. As I said, our economy is distressed,” Kiir said.

“The oil field of Paloch, which is the highest revenue earner for the national government is facing a double crisis. The operation was interrupted by the war in Sudan and the consequent withdrawal of Petronas.”

“I am fully engaging our brothers in Sudan to allow unfettered access to engineers and flow of the materials to oil fields, and for your information, General Burhan was supposed to come today. But because of our closing session of the forum, he could not come.”

President Kiir said such setbacks are behind the delay in paying civil servants salaries, also there is no excuse to explain the plight of civil servants.

He added that the concerned institutions tasked with oil operations are also engaged to ensure the withdrawal of Malaysian oil firm Petronas does not complicate oil operations.

“The concerned institutions tasked with oil operations are also engaged to ensure Petronas withdrawal does not degenerate to further, complicate the oil operations, these challenges are contributing to delays in salaries and Service delivery. This should not be an excuse. The government must find means to fulfil its obligations.”

