Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba

The Government of Central Equatoria State has launched the construction of Gumbo Village Market, a new facility aimed at expanding trading space in Juba.

The market project, worth 8 million US dollars, seeks to create more commercial centers to ease congestion in the city’s existing markets.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, Central Equatoria State Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel said the project will provide a safe, orderly, and hygienic trading environment that supports local economic growth.

“Today marks another proud milestone for Central Equatoria State as we break ground for the construction of Bumba Village Market, an infrastructure project born out of vision, coordination and the shared aspiration of our people for a better future,” Governor Mujung said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

“Juba is growing at a speed never witnessed before in our nation’s history. As our population expands, so too do the needs of our citizens, especially in trade, food distribution and business opportunities,” he said.

Governor Mujung added that the market will give local traders access to modern commercial facilities.

“This modern market in Gumbo, Rajaf Payam is a direct and strategic response to the rapid urban development and growth. It represents our commitment to ensuring that development keeps pace with the demands of our people.

“Markets are not merely places of buying and selling, they are the heartbeat of economic life. They create livelihoods, empower women and youth, strengthen food systems and enhance community well-being. This market will provide a safe, organized and hygienic space for traders and consumers alike, making it a true engine of local socio-economic transformation,” he added.

The project is a joint initiative between the State Ministry of Trade and Industry and Gumbo Holdings Limited.

The ceremony was attended by senior state officials including the Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment and Chair of the State Economic Cluster, Salah Rajab Bunduki, and the State Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Lado Onesimo.

Other attendees included Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, Juba City Mayor Christopher Sarafino Wani, business leaders, and representatives from FAO, UNDP, and the World Bank.

