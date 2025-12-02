You are here: Home | National News | News | Regional | Kiir bids farewell to ambassadors headed for three African nations
President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday officially bid farewell to ambassadors Baak Valentino Wol, Simon Juac Deng, and Antipas Nyok Kucha who had been previously appointed and are now heading to their respective duty posts
Baak Valentino Wol will serve as Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Simon Juac Deng to Zimbabwe, and Antipas Nyok Kucha to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
President Kiir urged the ambassadors to strengthen relations with their host countries, advance South Sudan’s foreign policy interests, and enhance the country’s global profile.
The ambassadors expressed their gratitude for the trust placed in them and pledged to carry out their responsibilities with dedication and professionalism.
