Jonglei governor creates new subcounty in Ayod North

The Governor of Jonglei State, Riek Gai Kok, has established what he calls a new subcounty in Ayod North through a gubernatorial order seen by Eye Radio.

Citing powers under the Transitional Constitution of Jonglei State and Republican Decree No 92/2025, Governor Kok said Ayod North Subcounty, which appears to be part of Ayod County, will serve as a new administrative unit in the state.

According to the order, Mogok Town will be the administrative center of the subcounty.

However, the document did not clarify whether the new administrative unit will have the same status as a county or how it will be managed.

In recent months, the governor has also created new payams in several counties, including Duk, Bor, Twic East and Akobo.

Jonglei is one of the 10 states in South Sudan and currently has nine counties: Bor, Akobo, Ayod, Uror, Duk, Nyirol, Pigi, Twic East and Fangak.

The order stated that the establishment of the new administrative subcounty takes effect immediately.

