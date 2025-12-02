2nd December 2025

South Sudanese medical student wins Best Oral Research Abstract award

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 11 hours ago

South Sudanese medical student Ngong Atem Akol wins the Best Oral Research Abstract Presenter award at the 2025 POHER symposium — Courtesy image

A South Sudanese medical student studying in Egypt has won the Best Oral Research Abstract Presenter award at the 2025 Pan-African Organization for Health, Education and Research (POHER) symposium.

Ngong Atem Akol received the award during the Annual Medical Research and Mentorship Symposium held at the University of Lusaka in Zambia.

Ngong, a fifth-year medical student at Suez University in Egypt, presented a clinical case report titled “Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Presenting with Prominent Gastric Folds.” He delivered his presentation virtually from the Egypt Satellite Site via Zoom.

The 2025 POHER Symposium featured 17 student presenters from Nigeria, Zambia, Sudan, Kenya, Cameroon, and Egypt. Ngong was announced as the Best Oral Research Abstract Presenter last week.

He later shared the achievement on social media, describing the recognition as the result of mentorship and hard work.

POHER is a Pan-African organization that supports African medical professionals through research and mentorship.

