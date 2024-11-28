Kiir assures Gituai of ‘availability’ of resources for peace implementation

President Salva Kiir assured the chairperson of peace monitoring mechanism R-JMEC of the availability of resources for the 2018 peace implementation as Charles Tai Gituai briefed him on the progress of the agreement implementation, on Thursday.

The discussions focused on key breakthroughs attained in the ongoing revitalized deal and the preparations for elections in December 2026, according to a statement from Office of the President.

Amb. Gituai reportedly highlighted advancements made in the constitution-making process and the security arrangement as critical components of the peace agreement.

“President Kiir expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth and timely implementation of the extended agreement, noting the availability of resources to support these efforts,” said the statement from Kiir’s office.

It added that the Head of State reassured Amb. Gituai that the country’s security situation “remains stable, fostering a conducive environment for the forthcoming general polls.”

On 21st September 2024, the transitional government postponed South Sudan’s first-ever elections and extended its tenure by two years, after President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011.

The decision was agreed because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

It was not clear if the peace funding are now “available” because of the apparent resumption of the oil production and export through Sudan, which had been suspended after a major pipeline transporting 60% of the crude broke down in February 2024.

Khartoum then declared force majeure in March 2024, stating it was unable to facilitate the transportation of South Sudan crude oil through the Jabalayn-Port Sudan Pipeline, citing interruptions from the ongoing conflict.

The dwindling oil export, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the national revenue, left South Sudan’s currency severely weakened, triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices and plunging the country into economic woes.

However, officials from South Sudan and Sudan have repeatedly announced that the damaged pipeline had been repaired and is fully ready for resumption of crude export to the Red Sea.

On his part, Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Lomuro emphasized the importance of regional and international support for South Sudan’s peace process, the statement added.

“Minister Lomuro further stated that the government is prioritizing urgent matters to facilitate the onset of a new transitional period.”

