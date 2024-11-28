50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

At least 50,000 Kenyans have migrated to South Sudan between January and June 2024 in search of jobs and business market, according to Kenyan television NTV.

The news network said the influx represents a dramatic increase of approximately 194% within just six months, a situation resulting from the search for economic opportunities, sociopolitical factors, and other circumstances driving the migration.

The South Sudan Department of Immigration was not immediately available for comment on the figures.

NTV Kenya featured Susan Magnere Kenyan, an employee at Micro Enterprise in Juba as a reflection of the optimism and entrepreneurial spirit of Kenyans seizing opportunities in South Sudan.

Susan told the television that she anticipates that the factors making South Sudan attractive will continue to draw more Kenyans, leading to a sustained or even accelerated influx

She believed that this is supported by the relatively low barriers to entry for those willing to adapt to the unique challenges of the South Sudanese market.

“We expect to see more numbers to see very high influx of Kenyans coming into South Sudan. Back home compared to South Sudan, first of all it’s not comparable one because we look at South Sudan as an emerging market,” she said.

“When it’s an emerging market, a new market is systems are still forming up. This regulatory framework is still forming up. And so, as you form up, you have an opportunity to improve. It’s like you’re still trying.”

“It’s like some sort of trial and error. We try this, we see if it’s working. Well, if it’s not working, there’s a multiple trial area in this economy.”

According to the Central Bank of Kenya data cited by NTV, diaspora remittances from South Sudan to Kenya, stands at 594.7 million shillings (4.5 million).

Another migrant is Samuel Baraza Kenyan, an employer at South Sudan Insurance Company, who migrated to South Sudan immediately after the country gained independence.

Baraza said he started by selling newspapers and then ventured into taxi business before making his way to the insurance sector.

“During that time, you know, South Sudan had just attained its independence and, you know, everyone was talking about South Sudan being the new distension and which is under development,” he said.

“I would walk in the street of Juba, and you can imagine I was the only Kenyan selling newspaper in Juba by that time. I joined Juba, you know, these taxi drivers, and I understood the topography of the market in South Sudan.”

“In Kenya, I will say competition is very high also. In Kenya, we are also limited. I will say it’s because of unemployment, lack of unemployment in Kenya.”

“That is really the drive that is making people to flooding South Sudan. Because of living here, it’s expensive. right from I’ll tell you, just renting transportation.”

