18th February 2025
Kiir appoints new spy chief, relieves press secretary in reshuffle

Kiir appoints new spy chief, relieves press secretary in reshuffle

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

President Kiir greets new spy chief. (-)

President Salva Kiir appointed Gen. Charles Ciec Mayor as new national security chief, while he relieved and reassigned presidential press secretary Lily Martin Adheiu, in a reshuffle on Monday.

Gen. Ciec was named Director General of Internal Security Bureau – National Security Service (ISB-NSS) replacing Gen. Aketch Tong Aleu who was relieved on February 10.

In a separate decree, Kiir relieved Lily Martin Manyiel, the Press Secretary in his office and appointed her as South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, he appointed David Amour as the new presidential press secretary. He was a pioneer of Sudan Radio Service currently known as Eye Radio.

Born in Yirol in Lakes States, Amour began his education in Ethiopia after joining the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLMA/A) and training with the Intifada Division in Bonga, Ethiopia, in the 1988.

In 2003, he joined Sudan Radio Services (SRS), which is currently Eye Radio, where he became an essential part of the team. His fluency in both Dinka, and Nuer enabled him to manage the two desks effectively and bridge communication gaps within the diverse communities of South Sudan.

David Amuor was one of the few South Sudanese journalists who extensively covered the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) negotiations in Nairobi in 2005. Following the CPA’s signing, Amuor transitioned from journalism to public service, taking a position within the government of South Sudan.

Mr. Amuor also served as a diplomat at the South Sudan Embassy in Kampala, Uganda.

 

