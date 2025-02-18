MoH official says cholera outbreak ‘under control’

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that the cholera outbreak is now under control, with the rate of infections declining due to prevention measures and the availability of the oral vaccines.

Tens of thousands of cases have been recorded in 31 counties across seven states and one administrative area since the outbreak began in October 2024. Rubkona County in Unity State was the most affected.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale Akello, Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Health, stated that cholera remains a concern, affecting seven states and one administrative area.

However, Dr. Akello said vaccination campaigns in all affected regions have significantly reduced cases.

The official noted that the cholera emergency is one of the biggest outbreaks in the country, with close to 27,000 cases reported and nearly 500 deaths.

“We still have an outbreak of cholera in the country which has affected seven states and one administrative area. But, we just want to assure the public that the cholera outbreak is under control. The number of cases is going down,” Dr. Akello said, during a visit to service cluster vice president, Josephine Lagu.

“This is thanks to the availability of oral cholera vaccines. By introducing the vaccination campaigns in all affected states, we have seen a significant drop of cases. This has been one of the biggest outbreaks in the country.”

“We have close to 27,000 people affected by these outbreaks. So, these are the number of cases reported and also close to 500 people who died from the current cholera.”

Since the cholera outbreak began in October 2024, South Sudan has received around two million cholera vaccines as part of international efforts to control the spread of the disease.

The ongoing influx of refugees and returnees fleeing the conflict in Sudan increases the risk of infectious disease outbreaks like cholera and continues to exert pressure on an already fragile health system, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), persistent chronic gaps in healthcare, funding cuts, dire water and sanitation conditions and gaps in other essential services in South Sudan have created the perfect conditions for cholera to spread.

MSF stated that the outbreak was getting worse for people living in IDPs camps who have faced appalling conditions for many years, which have continued to deteriorate as donor funding has diminished.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir appoints new spy chief, relieves press secretary in reshuffle Previous Post