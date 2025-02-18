Police meet in Juba to discuss role in strengthening democracy, election security

More than 100 police personnel from various Unit have gathered in Juba to discuss the role of the law enforcement agency in enhancing civic and political space in the country.

The meeting being held under the theme: “Building Trust and Accountability: Strengthening the Role of the Police in Civic and Political Engagement, “aims to strengthen police’s commitment to security, democracy, and human rights by fostering trust, accountability, and public engagement.

The two-day workshop is particularly focused on election security and public order management amid South Sudan political transition.

At the opening of the workshop, Christine Fossen, the UN Police Commissioner at UNMISS, emphasized the critical role of the police in the country transition toward democratic governance and sustainable peace.

“This workshop is timely. The ongoing transition of South Sudan towards a democratic governance and sustainable peace underscores the essential role of the police in protecting civic and political freedoms.

“A secure and stable society relies on the trust established between citizens and the institutions designed to serve them,” she said.

She called on the police to act as guardians of law and order while ensuring that individuals can express their opinions without fear.

“The police serve as a guardian of law and order, essential for enabling individuals to express their opinions, engage in political activities and participate in public discussions without fear of intimidation.”

She went on to say upholding these principles is both a legal obligation and a moral responsibility

“The principle of democratic policing, accountability, professionalism, impartiality and respect for human rights must guide our approach. upholding this principle is both a legal obligation and a moral responsibility.”

On his part, Lt. General James Dop, the Assistant Police Inspector General for Training said as the country prepares for elections, the police must protect both the electoral process and citizens’ right to vote freely.

“We want democratic transition in our country and the police role is very important. … we need police role and protection of the election as we are going to face the election and protect our citizens to get their freedom in the election.

Meanwhile, IGAD representative David Kwaja said “The dream of free, fair, and credible elections can never be achieved without the help of the police. Elections and democracy in general are not just a popular demand from the people, but is also their constitutional rights.

“Dear participants, ladies and gentlemen, chapter 2 of the agreement is very vital to our national stability, and for this, I commend the police through your leadership, the Hon. Minister (Angelina Teny and) the Inspector of Police (IGP).

South Sudan has never held elections since gaining independence. Elections were delayed trice in 2015, 2018 and 2024 due to conflict and lack of implementation of peace agreements.

The parties have agreed and pushed the democratic exercise to 2026, but lack of political will to implement the peace accord has cast doubts.

