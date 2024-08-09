Kiir allocates land for construction of “Olympic city”

President Salva Kiir on Friday commended the Bright Stars for their outstanding performance during the Paris 2024 Olympic game and reportedly allocated land for construction of Olympic City.

The indomitable African giants arrived on Thursday in Juba and were welcomed by thousands of South Sudanese mainly young people at Juba International Airport.

A ceremony of was held, traditional dances performed, and speeches made – all to celebrate and thank the team for bringing a recognition to South Sudan and also reflect about the team’s future prospects.

President Kiir on Friday invited the team to his office to express his pride for the outstanding performance the Bright Stars showcased on the international arena, beating Puerto Rico and remarkably challenging World number One and number four – USA and Serbia respectively.

In his remarks, President Kiir commended the Bright Stars for displaying their dedication and exemplary performance while representing the country in Paris, France.

“In a show of solidarity and determination to advance the sporting industry, the government has allocated land for the construction of ‘Olympics city’, “said office of the President.

“The Bright Stars excelled in their Olympics competition, making history as the first basketball team to qualify and win a match in the Olympics Games.”

It further said: While they did not get medals, their spirit and teamwork brought attention to the nation and its burgeoning sports culture,”

Meanwhile, the President of South Sudan Basketball Federation Luol Deng said they believe in themselves and put the nation above anything else.

