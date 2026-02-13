14th February 2026

World Radio Day: Minister Nyarsuk hails radio as pillar of peace and unity

Author: Michael Atit | Published: 17 hours ago

Central Equatoria State Minister of Information and Communication Nyarsuk Patrick speaks on Eye Radio Down Show on Monday, November 10, 2025 – Photo credit: Awan Moses

The Minister of Information in Central Equatoria State has commended radio as a vital tool of nation-building in South Sudan, describing it as a powerful platform for grassroots and marginalized voices.

Minister Nyarsuk Patrick James made the remarks while speaking on the Eye Radio Dawn Show on Friday as the country commemorates World Radio Day.

Minister Nyarsuk said radio stations helped unify the voice of South Sudanese during the liberation struggle and the referendum period.

He said that over the past 15 years, radio has remained one of the most accessible and unifying platforms in South Sudan.

He emphasized that it has enabled communities at the grassroots level to communicate their concerns and demands to authorities, ensuring their voices are heard and considered.

“Radio stations have touched many lives, transformed communities, and educated our people at the grassroots level.

“They have advocated for peace, promoted accountability in government, and called for improved service delivery for citizens in remote areas. As we celebrate this important day, we must also remember and honor the journalists who lost their lives in the struggle to ensure that information remains accessible to our people,” he said.

The Minister also acknowledged the contributions of listeners whose constructive engagement has helped shape the country’s growth and development.

He further recognized the commitment and professionalism demonstrated by radio station management and staff across the state.

“Let our people continue to share their voices, and let us use this platform to discuss our differences openly and work towards reconciliation,” he said.

Minister Nyarsuk called on all stakeholders to harness the power of radio to strengthen unity, accountability, and sustainable development in South Sudan.

The World Radio Day 2026 is being celebrated under the theme “Radio, AI and Community Voices in Service of Peace and Inclusion.”

