Kenya calls on South Sudan leaders to prioritize peace

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi. [Wilbeforce Okwiri, Standard]

NAIROBI, 27 March 2027 (Eye Radio) – The Kenyan government is calling on South Sudanese peace parties to prioritize peace in the country by returning to implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

The Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Musalia Mudavadi said the Kenyan government is “concerned with the developments in South Sudan following reports of the detention of FVP, Dr, Riek Machar on March 26.”

Mudavadi called on South Sudanese leaders to exercise utmost restraint, cease hostilities, and uphold the peace agreement as a way of putting the interest of millions of people above their own.

South Sudan has experienced a deteriorating security situation and a breakdown in working relationship among the 2018 peace parties following the outbreak of violence in Nasir in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s President William Ruto said he discussed the current security situation in South Sudan in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On Wednesday, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar was put under “house arrest” in Juba, according to his party, as UN warns that the country stands on the brink of return to civil war.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Africa Affairs expressed concern on Thursday over the detention of Machar and called on President Salva Kiir to reverse the decision to prevent further escalation.

 

 

