‘You swore to lead, not to plunge this nation back into darkness’: Wais reminds South Sudan leaders

JUBA, 27 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The IGAD Special Representative to South Sudan Ambassador Ismail Wais pleaded with South Sudan’s leaders on Thursday to hear the cry of citizens and resolve their differences through dialogue instead of violence.

Ambassador Wais, who spoke during the launch of civic education for the National Constitution Review Commission (NCRC) in Juba, said the unfolding situation had deeply shaken his confidence in the peace process.

He told the workshop that the latest developments forced him to abandon a speech he had prepared for the event.

“I had prepared a speech for today’s event—a speech of hope and shared commitment. But after the alarming news of last night, I could not, in good conscience, deliver those words,” he said.

South Sudan has lately experienced deteriorating security situation and political tension in Juba following the outbreak of violence at cantonment sites, Nasir in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

On Wednesday, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar was put under “house arrest” in Juba, according to his party, as UN warns that the country stands on the brink of return to civil war.

The IGAD envoy warned about the escalating crises, which according to him, put the country’s fragile peace at risk, and urges leaders to de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue.

“I stand before you with a heavy heart, burdened by the unfolding crisis that threatens to strangle the fragile peace we have fought so hard to build. Once again, South Sudan stands at a crossroads—between peace and peril, between unity and destruction.”

“The recent escalation of violence among the very parties entrusted with safeguarding the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) threatens to undo every gain we have made. This cannot continue.”

He stressed that peace cannot be achieved through violence and urged leaders to resolve their differences through dialogue, not confrontation.

Addressing South Sudanese leaders directly, Wais reminded them of their sacrifices for the country’s independence and warned against letting political rivalries and mistrust undo the nation’s hard-won peace.

“To the leaders of South Sudan: I urge you—I beg you—I appeal to your conscience. You fought for this nation’s independence. You bled for its freedom.”

“Will you now allow petty rivalries, mistrust, and ambition to destroy what you sacrificed so much to build? The world is watching. History will judge. This is not just about politics. It is about moral responsibility.”

“You swore to lead, not to plunge this nation back into darkness. The young generation looks to you not as warlords, but as leaders and peacemakers. The mothers, the cattle keepers, the farmers, the children—they are crying out for one thing only.”

The IGAD envoy reaffirmed the regional body’s commitment to supporting South Sudan’s peace process but insisted that the responsibility ultimately lies with the country’s leaders.

He called on them to de-escalate tensions, return to negotiations, and ensure that the fragile gains of the past seven years are not lost.

On Wednesday, President Kiir reaffirmed his “unwavering commitment” to restoring peace and insists he is resolute to ensure the country never returns to war, in his meeting with religious leaders.

Some South Sudanese citizens in Juba have also denounced the current political tensions and violence in parts of the country and appeal to the transitional government to prevent a return to conflict.

