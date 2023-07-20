World Bank pledges $67 million for internet broadband in South Sudan

The World Bank Group has pledged 67 million U.S. dollars to develop internet broadband in South Sudan.

This is according to the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Postal Service.

He said the grant will be utilized for the process of moving fiber optic from Juba to parts of South Sudan through the roads connecting the capital city.

Makuei said the approved grant will be used to develop broadband infrastructure, growth in public digital skills, and financial management platforms in South Sudan.

However, Makuei revealed that there is a possibility of connecting South Sudan through West Africa with Fiber optics.

“We are already connected up to Juba now, we have already brought the fiber optic up to Juba and we are now in the process of moving it out from Juba to part of South Sudan,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“This is through the road to Bor to Malakal, and from here to Rumbek up to Wau and from here through Yambio and so forth.”

Broadband isa high-speed internet connection, which is typically either a copper phone line connection or a fiber optic cable.

Broadband internet is delivered through several different technologies with varying availability based on location.

South Sudan’s internet penetration rate stood at 7.0 percent of the total population at the start of 2023.

A media report analysis indicates that internet users in South Sudan increased by 55 thousand (+7.6 percent) between 2022 and 2023.

“This is what we are planning to do now. The world bank has offered to connect us through fiber optic and in this project, they have pledged a sum of 67 million Dollars to connect through Kenya.”

“And then through Ethiopia and through Sudan in both sides, through Sudan in the East and through Sudan in the West and if possible, to connect as through west Africa.”

