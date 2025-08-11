Kajokeji Comm’r welcomes joint probe into border clashes

The Commissioner of Kajokeji County in Central Equatoria State has welcomed the formation of a joint investigation committee to look into last month’s border clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The 14-member committee was formed after the Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, visited Juba on Saturday.

During the one-day working visit on August 9th, Gen. Muhoozi met with President Salva Kiir, Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, and the Chief of Defence Forces of South Sudan, Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol.

Following the high-level meetings, both sides agreed to form a joint investigation team made up of equal representation from the SSPDF and UPDF to probe the cause of the clashes.

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio that the committee will investigate the incident and submit its findings and recommendations to the two army chiefs to help resolve the conflict politically.

Reacting to the development, Kajokeji County Commissioner Wani Jackson Mule described the move as timely and necessary.

However, he urged the committee to quickly visit the area to understand the full impact of the clashes.

“We have been longing for that meeting if it is there and we are involved then we will be able to put our side of the story so that the committee will be able to see and judge whether we are the one who encroached or Uganda,” he said.

“The situation is still the same because we can still see the deployment of UDPF along the borders and entering deep into South Sudan and establishing army bases.”

The clashes happened on July 28th when UPDF forces reportedly attacked Nyainga Muda, Bori Boma, and Kangapo II payam in Kajokeji County.

According to the SSPDF, five personnel from South Sudan’s joint forces were killed during the attack.

More than 15,000 civilians were also displaced in the violence.

