Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Civil society groups in Juba have urged the visiting African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council to demand the release of all SPLM-IO detainees, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

A coalition of civil society groups, religious leaders, and youth in Juba appealed to the visiting African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council on Sunday, August 10.

The groups, represented by Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), called for the AU to intervene in South Sudan’s ongoing political crisis.

During the meeting, the coalition presented a list of key demands to the AU delegation, including the immediate release of SPLM-IO detainees.

According to Yakani, the groups called for the immediate release of SPLM-IO detainees, including First Vice President Dr. Machar.

Dr. Machar and other key party members have been held since their arrest in April on accusations of inciting violence in Nasir, yet no formal charges have been brought against them.

The activists also urged the AU to pressure the unity government to initiate an “urgent, inclusive, political dialogue” to resolve the current political stalemate and fully implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Yakani emphasized that this dialogue must involve all signatory parties to the agreement, including the leadership of the SPLM-IO.

Furthermore, the civil society representatives pushed for the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in December 2026, stating that this is “the only viable option for transitioning the country from violence to peace.”

Yakani concluded by calling on the African Union to “double its efforts” in pushing for a lasting peace in South Sudan.

