UN Chief urges nations to end plastic pollution

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has called for urgent global action to end plastic pollution, warning that it is damaging ecosystems, endangering wildlife, and threatening human health.

In a statement marking World Environment Day on Wednesday, Guterres said plastic waste is overwhelming the planet, clogging rivers, polluting oceans, and affecting biodiversity.

He noted that plastic pollution breaks down into smaller particles that spread across the planet from the highest mountains to the deepest oceans and have even been found in human brains and breast milk.

“Plastic pollution is choking the planet – harming ecosystems, well-being, and the climate,” Guterres said.

He acknowledged growing global momentum to tackle the issue through better policies, reusability, and public engagement.

“We are seeing mounting public engagement. Steps towards reusability and greater accountability. And policies to reduce single-use plastics and improve waste management. But we must go further, faster,” he said.

“In two months, countries will come together to hammer-out a new global treaty to end plastic pollution. We need an ambitious, credible and just agreement this year,” he added.

He stated that the treaty should cover the full life cycle of plastic, promote circular economies, and respond to community needs while supporting broader environmental and development goals.

World Environment Day, led by the United Nations Environment Programme, has been observed annually on 5 June since 1973.

The event is regarded the world’s largest platform for environmental public outreach, celebrated by millions of people globally. The 2025 edition will be hosted by the Republic of Korea.

According to the UN, an estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic waste leak into aquatic ecosystems each year. The pollution affects over 800 marine and coastal species through ingestion, entanglement, and other dangers.

More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced worldwide every year, half of which is designed to be used only once.

