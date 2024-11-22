22nd November 2024
Juba residents urged to go about businesses amid deployment, car checks

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Aerial view of Juba city. (Photo: Charles Wote).

South Sudan police spokesperson said security personnel have been deployed at roundabouts and road intersections in Juba following Thursday’s sporadic shooting which reportedly wounded two soldiers.

On Friday, Juba woke up to empty streets, increased deployment and security checks on vehicles entering and leaving the city after the fighting between two units of the security forces at the resident of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor Kuc.

Many shops were initially closed as business owners sat in groups to talk, and hundreds of Catholic believers and bishops later marched for the Eucharistic congress procession.

Col John Kasara confirmed in an interview with Eye Radio that the situation is calm and under control, while advising the public to remain vigilant.

Col. Kasara said he is still searching for detailed information on what triggered the gunfire.

“I’m still searching for more information of what could be the cause of that gunfire. I haven’t received any information regards to the casualties,” he said.

“The general situation is actually calm normal and I will actually urge our civilians to go for their normal routines, and so let them bare with us while the security forces are checking cars in most of the checkpoints around Juba.”

Juba International Airport Director Kur Kuol has assured the public that flight schedules have not been affected following the clashes that occurred only a few meters from the airport.

 

