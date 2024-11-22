Bank of South Sudan to open branches in Unity, Ruweng

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS) said the institution has obtained plots of land in Unity State and Ruweng Administrative Area to build its branch offices.

Dr. James Alic said the Unity State government allocated a 200 by 100 square-meter land for the construction of a new BoSS branch while the RRA authorities provided a 150 by 150 square-meter plot for the same purpose.

Dr. Alic disclosed the development after visiting the northern areas of the country accompanied by the Bank’s Director Generals, Board Members, and national lawmakers.

The team visited Unity’s capital Bentiu and Parieng in the Ruweng Administrative to promote the expansion of banking and financial services in the underserved areas of the country.

Dr. James Alic said the opening of branches there aims to enhance financial inclusion, strengthen banking services, and boost economic activities in these regions.

“We came to the area seeking support from the state authority to get a land to construct the branch of the bank of South Sudan and we are grateful of the willingness of the state authority to give us the land,” he said.

“I also want to say the Bank of South Sudan is in a mission to expand it branch network in intention to expend it serves.”

The Bank of South Sudan (BoSS) is expanding its presence to enhance financial services through the inauguration of new branches and the commencement of construction projects in various regions.

On June 28, 2024, BoSS Governor Dr. James Alic Garang inaugurated a new branch in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

In June 2024, the Central Bank opened a branch in Kuajok, Warrap State, bringing financial services closer to its citizens. However, the bank in 2024 open branch in Nimule and renovated it branch in Malakal upper Nile.

