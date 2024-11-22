Dr. Lomuro denies claims R-TGONU is stifling Tumaini Initiative

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs has denied allegations that the transitional government has resorted to delaying tactics to smother the Nairobi peace talks intended to bring about an inclusive transitional process.

This comes two weeks after the government failed to send its delegation as agreed to Nairobi to finalize the Tumaini Initiative aimed at including holdout opposition groups (SSOMA) and hastening the 2018 peace implementation.

This prompted SSOMA and its allies to criticize Juba’s delay and the newly reconstituted government delegation, claiming it is composed of “anti-Tumaini elements.”

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the alliance also said the transitional government is reneging on the faith and unwillingness to conclude the Tumaini peace process.

But Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the newly reconstituted government delegation is ready to resume talks with the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance in Nairobi.

Lomuro said the team will soon travel to Kenya to continue the negotiation with the non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

The cabinet minister said he believes this is the last opportunity for the country to have lasting peace.

“The budget is officially approved. Gen. Kuol Manyang will see the President to give it his okay. We are going to bring peace to our country. We are going to engage with our brothers and sisters who are holding out,” he said, speaking on SSBC.

“We believe this is a last talk that we need to talk among ourselves and to come home with total peace for everybody. We deserve to be a peaceful, prosperous country.”

“Whoever is trying to spread rumors out there, I want to tell you that we are honest, we are transparent, whatever allegation you have, if it is about opposition, I want to tell you that’s not good for our country.”

“Let’s work towards peace, and we are now ready to go, this rumor about the government delegation delaying is incorrect.”

On Friday, President Kiir announced the appointment of a 15-member delegation led by his senior advisor, Kuol Manyang, to negotiate the Nairobi peace process with the holdout opposition alliance and other stakeholders.

The delegation’s reconstitution was revealed during the Presidency which called for an expeditious conclusion of the Tumaini consensus.

The Office of the President said top political leaders from various parties emphasized the urgency of finding a comprehensive solution to the ongoing political impasse.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lodu Payam community meets CES governor after P8 pupil’s murder Previous Post