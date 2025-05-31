Juba launches football training for 40 school teachers

The Juba Local Football Association, through its Coaches Local Committee, has launched a 10-day football coaching and physical education training program targeting 40 primary and secondary school teachers.

The program, which began today at Juba One Girls Primary School, aims to equip participants with a “D” License in football coaching.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Activities under the Central Equatoria State Ministry of General Education and Instruction, with technical support from the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA).

It is being held under the theme: “Together for Football Development in Schools.”

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Saly Lolaku, Technical Director of the Coaching Committee at SSFA, applauded the state education ministry for launching the initiative.

“This initiative will help build the capacity of school coaches in Juba. I encourage schools to establish football academies and urge for similar training workshops to be extended to other states,” said Dr. Lolaku.

Central Equatoria’s Minister of General Education and Instruction, Hon. Cirisio Zachariah, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to promoting sports in schools.

“We are committed to strengthening school sports and will continue to encourage more teachers to take part in such programs,” said Hon. Cirisio.

“I also thank the South Sudan Football Association for its continued partnership with the ministry.”

The workshop, which ends in early June, will see all 40 participants certified with a “D” License, marking a significant step in enhancing grassroots football development in South Sudanese schools.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter