UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

The UN Security Council on Friday renewed for one year the arms embargo against South Sudan, along with targeted sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze on specific individuals and entities.

The resolution was adopted with nine votes in favor and six abstentions. It also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which supports the South Sudan Sanctions Committee, until July 1, 2026.

Abstaining were the African Security Council members Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, as well as China, Pakistan, and Russia.

The resolution reiterates the Council’s readiness to review the arms embargo measures—potentially modifying, suspending, or progressively lifting them—based on progress toward key benchmarks outlined in Resolution 2577 (2021). It encourages South Sudanese authorities to continue making progress.

It further decides to keep targeted sanctions under continuous review and expresses readiness to adjust these measures as necessary, whether by modifying, suspending, lifting, or strengthening them in response to evolving circumstances.

The resolution requests the UN Secretary-General, in close consultation with the UN Mission in South Sudan and the Panel of Experts, to conduct an assessment of progress on the key benchmarks by April 15, 2026.

South Sudanese authorities are reportedly requested to report to the Sanctions Committee by the same date on their progress.

UNSC first imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan in 2018. Despite preconditions, South Sudan continued the path of violence. Ever since, the UN has renewed the bans due to continuous insecurity in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter