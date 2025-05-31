President Kiir drops Dr. Majak in Constitutional Review shake-up

President Salva Kiir has removed Dr. Majak D’Agoot and two other members from the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), appointing new representatives in a reshuffle announced Friday.



In a presidential decree issued on May 30, 2025, Kiir relieved Dr. Majak D’Agoot (representing the Former Detainees), Hon. Mary Akech Bior (representing the Women’s Group), and Hon. Koang Chuol Lieth (representing the Other Political Parties – OPP) from their roles in the commission.

The president, at the same time, appointed three new members to replace those who had been relieved of their duties.

The newly appointed commissioners are Dr. Riak Daniel (FDs), Hon. Maria Gideon (Women’s Group), and Hon. Mayen Jeremiah (OPP).

Dr. Majak D’Agoot was appointed to the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) on November 3, 2023, by President Kiir.

His appointment came as part of a broader effort to reconstitute key national institutions tasked with overseeing South Sudan’s democratic transition.

On the same day, President Kiir also restructured the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Political Parties’ Council (PPC), signaling renewed momentum in the country’s constitutional and electoral processes.

The National Constitutional Review Commission plays a key role in South Sudan’s ongoing constitutional development process, tasked with drafting and reviewing provisions for a permanent constitution.

