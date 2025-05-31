31st May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace   |   President Kiir drops Dr. Majak in Constitutional Review shake-up

President Kiir drops Dr. Majak in Constitutional Review shake-up

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir (right) meets with Dr. Majak D’Agoot, former Deputy Minister of Defense and outgoing member of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC). [Photo: Courtesy/Twitter] – Credit: OPP

President Salva Kiir has removed Dr. Majak D’Agoot and two other members from the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), appointing new representatives in a reshuffle announced Friday.

In a presidential decree issued on May 30, 2025, Kiir relieved Dr. Majak D’Agoot (representing the Former Detainees), Hon. Mary Akech Bior (representing the Women’s Group), and Hon. Koang Chuol Lieth (representing the Other Political Parties – OPP) from their roles in the commission.

The president, at the same time, appointed three new members to replace those who had been relieved of their duties.

The newly appointed commissioners are Dr. Riak Daniel (FDs), Hon. Maria Gideon (Women’s Group), and Hon. Mayen Jeremiah (OPP).

Dr. Majak D’Agoot was appointed to the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) on November 3, 2023, by President Kiir.

His appointment came as part of a broader effort to reconstitute key national institutions tasked with overseeing South Sudan’s democratic transition.

On the same day, President Kiir also restructured the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Political Parties’ Council (PPC), signaling renewed momentum in the country’s constitutional and electoral processes.

The National Constitutional Review Commission plays a key role in South Sudan’s ongoing constitutional development process, tasked with drafting and reviewing provisions for a permanent constitution.

Popular Stories
Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 1

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m 2

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m

Published May 26, 2025

Mother fears for baby’s safety after husband vanishes with 10-month-old for 20 days 3

Mother fears for baby’s safety after husband vanishes with 10-month-old for 20 days

Published May 26, 2025

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 4

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

VP Taban says Unity State mini oil refinery now operational 5

VP Taban says Unity State mini oil refinery now operational

Published May 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir drops Dr. Majak in Constitutional Review shake-up

Published 7 hours ago

Juba launches football training for 40 school teachers

Published 8 hours ago

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Eye Media, Netherlands Embassy sign partnership to boost independent journalism

Published May 30, 2025

Illegal miners earn $50M in E.E.S without paying taxes – report

Published May 30, 2025

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official

Published May 30, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.